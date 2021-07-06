I’m 25, I Make $90k A Year, & Spent $286 On My Wellness Routine This Week

Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not these self-care rituals actually make you feel good.
Today: A woman living in D.C. enjoys workouts, meeting up with a friend for a pedicure, and takes time to walk her dog each day,
Age: 25
Location: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Consultant
Salary: $90,000/year
Location: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Consultant
Salary: $90,000/year
This diary was written in November 2020.
Day One
7:10 a.m. — I went to my favorite workout class, Solidcore, where I have an unlimited membership, which costs $225 a month (so about $56.25 per week). The class is 50 minutes long, and I feel so strong and fit after. I’m also very sweaty and in need of a shower.
Advertisement
8:15 a.m. — I walked home then woke my dog up and got her ready for a walk. We walked almost two miles while I listened to “The Daily” podcast. This is my favorite part of the day! My dog and I usually walk about six miles all together each day.
9 a.m. — I ordered a Starbucks iced tea on the app and picked it up on my way home ($4). It’s a nice treat, and the staff always make my drink perfectly.
Daily Total: $60.25
Day Two
8 a.m. — I wake up and take a virtual yoga sculpt class with TheStudioDc on Zoom ($10). I only started doing virtual workout classes because of COVID, but have enjoyed being able to wake up at the last minute and not have to rush to get to a class. I loved the playlist for this class.
9: 15 a.m. — I made a green smoothie with spinach, coconut water, bee pollen, chia seeds, frozen mango, avocado, and Vital Proteins collagen added in. I struggle to eat breakfast at a normal hour sometimes, but have found that I can drink a smoothie without feeling sluggish for the rest of the day.
2:30 p.m. — I went for a five-mile walk around the D.C. monuments with my dog. I listened to a Justin Bieber playlist and enjoyed the nice weather. I love the alone time and the fresh air. We usually walk the same route and sometimes pass the same dogs and owners, which is nice too. It makes me feel re-energized to get out of my apartment, where I spend all day working.
Advertisement
Daily Total: $10
Day Three
8:30 a.m. — I was feeling bored and unmotivated before starting work for the day, so I decided to spend some time with my vibrator — a cheap knockoff of the Satisfyer from Amazon. I felt refreshed after, but still had a hard time getting out of bed to start my day.
4 p.m. — I used my monthly facial subscription at Glo30 and had an amazing facial (it costs $85, and comes with one facial a month). I like it because I have such dry skin, so it’s nice to get an extra dose of hydration — plus it’s really relaxing. My esthetician knows my skin so well. She did a microdermabrasion treatment on my face and it was much needed.
7:30 p.m. — I was not in the mood to make dinner, so I decided to order sushi from Postmates. I got a spicy crab roll, spicy California roll, miso soup, and edamame ($35). It’s a great mid-week treat, but I felt overly full afterwards. I love to treat myself to takeout but sometimes get a little too ambitious when I order.
Daily Total: $120
Day Four
10 a.m. — I’m having a guy who I’ve been seeing over tonight and decided my kitchen was in need of a deep clean. I find cleaning really therapeutic and love it when my kitchen is sparkling.
5 p.m. — I have a monthly razor subscription with Billie that I love, and it’s made me better about actually changing out my razors. (It costs $9 a month, so about $2.25 per week) Since I’m having someone over tonight, I do a good exfoliating and shaving combo on my legs and wash my hair.
Advertisement
8 p.m. — He arrived and brought dinner for us. We watched a movie, then he stayed over. It felt good to see him.
Daily Total: $2.25
Day Five
9 a.m. — I had a bottle of GT’s Guava Kombucha in my fridge ($4) that I had been wanting to try so I drank it on my balcony to enjoy the nice morning. The kombucha was way too sweet, though, so I could only drink half. It was still nice to get some fresh air.
8 p.m. — My mom sent me a new candle in the mail, so I decided to light it and enjoy a glass of red wine. I’ve recently discovered my love for red wine, and I buy six bottles at a time because the grocery store by me gives you a bulk discount; each bottle costs just $10.
10:15 p.m. — I was having trouble getting to sleep so decided to put on the movie Like Father on Netflix. It was funny but I fell asleep about a half hour into it. Sometimes I need the TV to be on before I go to bed, which I don’t mind.
Daily Total: $4
Day Six
7:30 a.m. — My dog woke me up way earlier than I would like to be up on a weekend, but I took her out for a walk. It was nice to be out while the weather was cool and there was no one else out on our usual route. I listened to Maggie Rogers on Spotify and enjoyed the time to myself.
Advertisement
1 p.m. — A friend and I met up and headed to the nail salon ($45). I love getting pedicures, so I try to go once a month. It was nice to go with a friend so we could chat the whole time. COVID has made it a lot harder to see friends that don’t live in the city, but my friends who live here have cars, so we still got to hang out and go for walks.
2 p.m. — We tried to grab coffee after our nail date at a cute new cafe, but it turns out they closed at 1:30 p.m., so we were too late. We were kind of bummed, but I guess it was a sign I didn’t need caffeine at 2 p.m.
Daily Total: $45
Day Seven
9 a.m. — I realized I didn’t go to as many Solidcore classes this week as I should to justify the cost of my monthly membership, so I decided to go to a Sunday morning class. I felt out of shape when I arrived, but left feeling sweaty and strong.
3 p.m. — I get a weekly produce delivery from Hungry Harvest every Sunday ($15). I roasted up a ton of veggies and potatoes and also made some shredded chicken to meal prep for the week. I meal prep most weeks, even if it’s not full meals I try to prep a few ingredients that I can use for multiple meals. Chickpea pasta, baked chicken, and roasted veggies are some of my go-tos.
Advertisement
8 p.m. — I had bought a bath bomb a while back and never used it, so I treated myself to a nice bubble bath! I would have had a glass of wine as well, but I was all out. I guess it's time to stock up on some more.
Daily Total: $15
Weekly Total: $286.50
Reflection: I like to take time for myself everyday — no matter how busy work gets — and I prioritize spending time outside, going on walks, and fitting in an exercise class on weekday mornings. The most positive thing for my wellness routine was getting a recurring gym membership for Solidcore.
Advertisement