I’m 23, Make $4k A Year, & Spent $71 On My Wellness Routine This Week

My school handled reopening horribly in the fall, and switched to online classes a week after opening. I lost a lot of respect for my university after that, but I do appreciate that they are now offering free COVID tests on campus. They are encouraging students (whoever is still here) to come and get tested every few weeks. This is my first time going, and I’m impressed with how efficient the process is. They get the results back to me by the next day. Getting tested again before going home for Thanksgiving will give me much needed peace of mind, especially since I choose to go to the gym.