I’m 23, Make $4k A Year, & Spent $71 On My Wellness Routine This Week

5 p.m. — I got some potatoes and a beet in my Misfits box, so I decided to make some vegan borscht for my roommate and me. Since we’re home pretty much all of the time now, we’ve started switching on and off cooking duties each night. I made this soup a few weeks ago and my mom suggested that I add in some brown sugar to bring out the brightness of the vinegar and lemon next time. I’m always looking for ways to improve my cooking, so I’ve been excited to try that suggestion out. The soup reminds me of my childhood, and I love the color and freshness of it.