Skorts Are Everywhere Right Now — But They’ve Been Quietly Revolutionary For Years

While skorts are popular in fashion right now, some continue to see them as a compromise between comfort and femininity. Growing up, Sandy Sánchez, a copywriter living in New York City, never felt comfortable wearing skirts or shorts because they showed off her legs. It took her a long time to land on the skort as a piece of clothing that revealed her legs and in which she felt comfortable. After years of thrifting and exploring vintage skorts, she developed a preference for Liz Claiborne numbers from the ‘90s. “I could move comfortably while still wearing something really cute,” she says. “I love wearing skorts when I'm working out or doing a lot of walking or just want to feel comfy,” says Sánchez.