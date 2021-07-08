BB: I find myself wanting to maintain a sense of anonymity after having all these public accounts. I have gone back to Tumblr of all places, because Tumblr isn’t as inundated with celebrities and brands and this and that. It's gone through a lot of changes in the last couple of years, but my Tumblr is private. It has no inkling of my name or likeness anywhere around it and bitch, it's my sanctuary! Because everywhere else says my name with a verified checkmark. There is no way to distinguish between what is my online persona and what is actually me. So I've made this childlike regression back to Tumblr, because I was on Tumblr as a teenager all the time.