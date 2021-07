You know, I don't really like to name people by name, because I have this curse where I'll be like, "Blah blah blah is my favourite creator," and then they'll get cancelled a week later. And then now I'm on record saying that I love that person. So I don't really like to shout-out specific people. But, last night I will have you know, I was scrolling through TikTok and this girl makes gel wax candles . So they're see-through, and I was on her fucking page for about 45 minutes. And then that led me into slime and I was watching slime videos until about 4am. So, that is humiliating. And I do find myself doing that more often than I want to admit, but I get into little things like that. Like crafts, I love little TikTok crafts. This a guilty pleasure. I love people on TikTok who do those acting period pieces, but it's like a duet.