But does that explain why so many people are now flocking to fanfiction? Melissa*, a 29-year old who not only reads but also writes fanfiction, has given the “why” a lot of thought: “We know what this world is. We know what the plot is. Let’s skip to the smut.” No matter the characters — be they celebrities or literal ships (still looking at you Suez Canal smut) — fanfiction doesn’t need a gratuitous plot. What’s more, fanfic doesn’t have to please critics, nor fit into guidelines about what’s appropriate; and, as Melissa puts it,“my mind has a higher special effects budget and better cinematography.” Fanfiction writers are free to explore sex in ways that writers who share their works on screens or through publishers have never been able to, which means smut often subverts the male gaze and centres queer desire in ways mainstream media has often teased but never delivered on. If the fandom says now kith , the fic will make it happen.