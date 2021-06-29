Tarot, Tinder, & The First Date I’d Been Waiting For

My auspicious tarot card draw notwithstanding, I was reenergized about getting back on the apps. I had a theory that when you deleted Tinder and then re-downloaded it, it gave you “better” options than it might have previously, and one of the first guys who popped up was a guy named Matt who looked kind of familiar. I scrolled through his photos. He had a handsome, friendly face, a really nice smile, big brown eyes. He was holding a guitar in one of the photos. No photos of him with fish, or doing shirtless headstands, or in front of a microphone. His profile was charming and funny, but not in a way that said I’m funny, laugh at my jokes, even though he was a comedy writer and was thus professional-level funny and good at jokes. Instead, it bragged self-deprecatingly about how he’d been quoted in his hometown newspaper in Massachusetts about the best lobster rolls. Oh! He was from Massachusetts. That was a bonus. My only reservation was that he was only thirty — a full six years younger than me. Better a mature thirty than an immature forty, I thought, and swiped right. I immediately got the notification that we had matched.