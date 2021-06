The road ahead to Britney’s freedom is long, especially since the singer hasn’t filed a formal petition to end her conservatorship yet. (She claims she didn’t even know she had the power to do so until recently.) And according to experts, nothing significant can truly change unless that happens first. “This is obviously a rapidly developing story which makes it difficult to predict what might occur before any of the lawyers have petitioned the court,” Gordon C. Young, an attorney who specializes in conservatorships at Barry & Young Attorneys in California , recently told Refinery29. “However, assuming Ms. Spears’ lawyer files a petition to dismiss or modify the conservatorship, the court will need to rule on it based on whatever new evidence she presents to support her petition. The petition will likely be investigated by the court’s investigator.”