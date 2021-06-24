Well, the crossover reality TV fans have been waiting for is finally here... just not in the way we hoped. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Keeping Up with the Kardashians have overlapped in the past thanks to the friendship between Kyle Richards and Kris Jenner. And while there have been calls for Jenner to become a Housewife now that KUWTK is over, unfortunately, it's another cast member who is infiltrating Beverly Hills. Scott Disick is dating Lisa Rinna's daughter, Amelia Hamlin, and the relationship is about to be introduced on the current season of RHOBH.
The preview at the end of Wednesday night's episode shows Rinna telling Erika Girardi, "My daughter is linked to a guy named Scott Disick." Girardi replies, "So there's something to it?" Rinna reluctantly says, "Yes."
The relationship was previously teased in the trailer for the season. Rinna is shown video chatting with Hamlin, who says she is going somewhere with her "friend Scott." This scene appears to have been shot in the Tahoe house the cast stayed in, so it looks like either the clip wasn't used in an actual episode, or it will be a flashback. (By the way, Disick and the KUWTK cast also stayed in that same house during the show's recently wrapped final season.)
Of course, RHOBH was filmed months ago, so are Disick and Hamlin still "linked"? How long has all of this been going on? And what does Rinna think of her 20-year-old daughter dating a 38-year-old? The following timeline answers all.
October 2020: Scott & Amelia Are Spotted Together
In October 2020, Us Weekly reported that Disick and Hamlin arrived at a Halloween party together. There wasn't much information at the time, but if you care to know, Scott was dressed as Ace Ventura and Amelia wore a candy bra, underwear, a pink wig, and white go-go boots.
November 2021: Instagram Official?
On Thanksgiving, as reported by Page Six, Hamlin posted a photo of herself, Disick, and another friend on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "Thankful 4 these PPL." At that point, they had been photographed hanging out together and having dinner, but neither had directly confirmed they were together.
December 2021: Amelia Seems To Reference Scott On Instagram
According to Cosmo, in a post on her Instagram Story in December, Hamlin wrote, "Ppl are extra weird and judgmental these days...people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more." It was seen as potentially being in reference to her being judged for dating Disick.
February 2021: Definitely Instagram Official
By February, there was no doubt that Disick and Hamlin were a couple. In what was viewed as them going Instagram official, Disick posted two photos of himself and Hamlin at dinner in Miami on his Instagram Story.
April 2021: The RHOBH Trailer Drops
When the trailer for season 11 of RHOBH was released in April, fans found out that Hamlin and Disick's relationship would be part of the new season. In addition to the preview showing Rinna talking to Hamlin about Disick on the phone, it also features Kyle Richards saying, "He's too damn old and he's got three kids!"
May 2021: Rinna Speaks Out
During a May appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Rinna was asked about Disick and said, "I have met him now. I just met him." When host Andy Cohen asked what she thought, she said, "Very similar to what you thought when you met him. He's more handsome in person. And he was very nice. We had a very nice time." She added, "It is what it is, guys. It is what it is."
May 2021: Amelia Wishes Scott A Happy Birthday
Hamlin and Disick don't normally post on their Instagram grid about each other, instead sticking to Instagram Story, but Hamlin made an exception for Disick's birthday. Alongside a series of photos of them together, she wrote, "happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better. i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you."
In addition to the loving message, she also gifted him a Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to People.
June 2021: Scott Celebrates Amelia's Birthday
A month later, it was time for Disick to celebrate Hamlin's birthday. According to People, her Instagram Story documented him giving her a cross necklace during a night out in Miami. He also reportedly gave her a Helmut Newton print worth $57,000. Not too shabby.
June 2021: Scott Makes An Awkward Comment
During the KUWTK reunion special, Disick jokingly commented on dating younger women. In addition to dating Hamlin, who is 18 years his junior, he previously dated Sofia Richie, who is currently 22. "Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls," he said. "I don't go out looking for young girls. They happen to be attracted to me, because I look young."
And that brings us to today with Disick and Hamlin still together, and about to face even more scrutiny and comments — from viewers and, apparently, Housewives — as their relationship is explored further on reality TV.