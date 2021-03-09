The New KUWTK Supertrailer Teases Breakups & Make Ups

After 19 seasons and 14 years on air, popular reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end with this upcoming final chapter in the A-list’s family’s long reality career (at least until we find out whatever it is that they’re doing at Hulu). And if you know anything about matriarch Kris Jenner and her kids, you already know that KUWTK is ending things the same way it started years ago: drama, drama, drama.
The 20th season of the E! staple will follow the family’s decision to end the show, and see each Kardashian-Jenner navigate different important life choices. In a new trailer, Kris and her kids are dealing with a number of major changes. Supermomager Kris is dealing with burnout and the prospect of reuniting with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner. Speaking of, reunions seem to be a common theme this season; sisters Khloé and Kourtney are also weighing the options of possibly getting back together with their exes. We now know how things go between Scott Disick and the Poosh founder — Travis Barker says hi — but the door isn’t exactly closed between Khloé and her athlete ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who are actively considering having another kid together.
And on the other side, Kendall is thinking about possibly extending her family, revealing that she’s been thinking more seriously about ending her “cool, unattached aunt” reputation by having a kid of her own.
“I want kids badly,” the model admits in the supertease. “Soon, too!”
Unfortunately, not everyone is getting back together — the dissolution of one of the show’s most central couples might also take centre stage during the final season of KUWTK. Though the family officially wrapped filming for the show on January 9, the rumours about Kim and Kanye’s impending divorce were already dominating headlines, which means that there’s a high probability of their marriage problems playing out on the show this season. The latest KUWTK trailer doesn’t reference the breakup drama explicitly, but it does feature flashbacks from Kim’s pregnancies and her 2014 wedding to the rap icon as well as a brief but noteworthy, a glimpse of the KKW Beauty founder having an emotional moment.
“Yeah, I feel like a fucking loser!” Kim wails.
Like I said: Drama, drama, drama. The final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres on Thursday, March 18, only on E!.