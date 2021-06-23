Is Cara Delevingne The Last Person On Earth To Still Decorate Her Home With Vaginas?

Everyone needs a private, comforting space to think, breathe, and relax. For many of us, our bedrooms offer this kind of sanctuary. Some people feel inspired and at home in the kitchen; others are lucky enough to have a backyard, garden, or balcony. But model Cara Delevingne might be the last remaining person who opts to recharge in a pink tunnel with a vulva-shaped entrance.
In a new video for Architectural Digest’s Open Door series, Delevingne offers fans a tour of her colorful, maximalist Los Angeles home. Just minutes into the tour, there's already a lot to absorb: from the Playboy pinball machine and Hugh Hefner-inspired decor to Delevingne’s admission that she enjoys playing piano naked. Delevingne credits her architect, Nicolò Bini, for bringing all her "mad, crazy ideas" to life.
"Some things, I thought he'd say, 'I can't do that, that's crazy,'" she says. "So this was probably the newest thing he helped me create. I think I called him up one day and asked for this, and he genuinely made this happen," she says.
It's at this point that Delevingne opens what looks like a regular cabinet and reveals pink velvet drapes separated by a darker, fluffy, boa-like fringe. The entire passageway is undeniably vaginal: There's even a small white clitoris (An ornament? A pillow?) hanging from the top of the tunnel. "I come in here to think. I come in here to create," she says. "I feel inspired in the vagina tunnel." She then steps into the "lovely labia," and when we see her next, she's climbing out of a retro pink washing machine, feeling "rebirthed and cleansed." The entire journey is basically a dream for vulva lovers and a nightmare for claustrophobes. But, perhaps most importantly, a somewhat outdated take on the "viva La vulva," girl boss feminism of years past.
Over the past decade, vagina decor has gone from a cutting-edge trend to somewhat of a meme in the vein of the Women's March pussy hats, but Delevingne's definitely found some creative ways to display her "vagina appreciation" (her own words). Once we get to her bedroom, for instance, Delevingne shows off a "lovely bouquet of vagina flowers" that also form the shape of a vulva. And towards the end of the tour, she leads us into what can only be described as a sex room, complete with a sex swing, a stripper pole, and a lot of pillows.
"I call this the pink room, or the pussy palace," Delevingne says, before stroking the textured wall. "It's all very touchy, I suppose." Notably missing, however, was that sex bench from 2019 (you know the one).
Delevingne has kept busy lately — she finished filming the second season of her Hulu show Carnival Row in 2020, and she was recently announced as the new face of Dior. Still, she says she's spent a lot of time at home, and vaginas aside, it looks like there's a lot going on there. She has a costume closet that includes pillows shaped like boobs. She has a Chanel surfboard and a subtle dildo hidden in one of her kitchen cabinets. She has a bathroom that she describes as a David Bowie shrine and a walk-in ball pit.
On a scale of Gigi Hadid's horrifying pasta cabinets to Dakota Johnson's aesthetically pleasing kitchen full of limes, Delevingne's home falls somewhere in the middle: It has its baffling, unsettling moments, especially if you're easily stressed out by clashing patterns and gaudiness, but it also looks like an admittedly cool place to hang out, especially during the ongoing global pandemic. And I think we all had some moments last year that made us want to crawl into a vagina tunnel and never come out.