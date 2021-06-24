Is Cara Delevingne The Last Person On Earth To Still Decorate Her Home With Vaginas?

It's at this point that Delevingne opens what looks like a regular cabinet and reveals pink velvet drapes separated by a darker, fluffy, boa-like fringe. The entire passageway is undeniably vaginal: There's even a small white clitoris (An ornament? A pillow?) hanging from the top of the tunnel. "I come in here to think. I come in here to create," she says. "I feel inspired in the vagina tunnel." She then steps into the "lovely labia," and when we see her next, she's climbing out of a retro pink washing machine, feeling "rebirthed and cleansed." The entire journey is basically a dream for vulva lovers and a nightmare for claustrophobes. But, perhaps most importantly, a somewhat outdated take on the "viva La vulva," girl boss feminism of years past.