The Real Story Behind Gigi Hadid’s Colourful Pasta Cabinets

Miller Nicholson has noticed that quite a few people on the internet have voiced puzzlement over the pasta facade kitchen cabinets, as well as the aesthetic of Hadid's home overall. According to her, this has made it clear that everyone has very different perspectives when it comes to design and colour. "I looked at the initial pictures that started going out, and I was like, you know, I could probably fit 10 more rainbows in that. Then I read all of this feedback from people who are like, 'God, she's really not afraid of colour, is she?’ It's so funny how it's all just a matter of perspective because to me it's subdued and refined," she told me.