Our Childhood Crushes Were Sweet, Weird, & Kind Of Made Us Who We Are Today

It may be funny and even a little weird to recall the celebs, cartoon characters (we're looking at you, Shego in Kim Possible), or random kids in the schoolyard who made up the crushes of our youth. But these early infatuations are surprisingly important to our development. In general, first crushes can be “a healthy and important psychological step in young people’s development,” says Rebecca (Riva) Tukachinsky Forster , PhD, an associate professor at Chapman University and the author of Parasocial Romantic Relationships: Falling in Love with Media Figures . The crushes are mentally preparing kids for dating in real-life relationships down the line. While first crushes tend to be one-sided (a type of bond known as parasocial relationships ), they “are an opportunity for people to experiment and try on different romantic identities, to understand better who they are, what they want, what they think, and to develop their scripts and expectations for future relationships,” Dr. Tukachinsky Forster says.