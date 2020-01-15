Which Exact Smoldering Moment From Nick Jonas’ “Close” Made Priyanka Chopra Want To Date Him?

Before she was a hyphenate who threw elaborate football-themed birthday parties for her husband, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas was just a girl, sitting in front of a Nick Jonas music video, asking herself, “Hmm, should I date this famous man?”
This week, Chopra-Jonas chronicled her day for Harper’s Bazaar, and in between complaining about emails that shouldn’t even be emails and talking about her love of Queer Eye, she revealed a very interesting tidbit about how she took things to the next level with hubby Jonas.
“My life has always been pretty musical, and now with Nick it’s completely musical,” she wrote. “I decided to date him after seeing the video for ‘Close,’ where his shirt comes off. So that song is my favorite.”
The music video for “Close” stars Jonas and guest Tove Lo. The two sit in an empty warehouse, facing one another, until an unseen force starts ripping off their clothes. Contrary to what Chopra-Jonas claims, though, Jonas’ shirt doesn’t exactly come off — he’s just stripped down to a sweaty tank top.
Was it this moment that sealed the deal?
Or this one?
Maybe it was Jonas' sheer intensity:
The timeline works out for the couple’s relationship: “Close” was released in March 2016, and despite being photographed together on the Met Gala red carpet in 2017, the two weren’t spotted out together romantically until 2018. That’s a lot of time for Chopra-Jonas to watch..and rewatch...and rewatch “Close” until she finally caved and texted Jonas.
These days, the couple is making smoldering music videos together. Jonas just shared the poster for upcoming Jonas Brothers video “What A Man Gotta Do,” which features Chopra-Jonas in a very Risky Business-esque white shirt.
According to teasers for the new song, Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle will also appear in the music video, though it’s unclear if two different versions of the video were filmed.
Only time will tell if Jonas will strip down in “What A Man Gotta Do,” but he probably will if his wife has any say in the matter.
