This Guy Married His Childhood Crush After She Saved His Life

When Kevin Walsh was 13 years old, he met Blake Moore, "the prettiest girl [he'd] ever seen," at summer camp, when she walked up to him to say, "black is a good color on you."
The two of them developed a friendship over the summer and even stayed in touch after camp, but eventually fell off each other's radar by the time high school hit. Still, Walsh wrote in a post on Quora, "not a day went by that I didn't think about that girl."
"Even now I'm not sure I can say why — something about her just stayed with me," he wrote.
Advertisement
During his senior year of high school, Walsh went through a difficult time and fell into depression, even struggling with suicidal thoughts.
"I resolved to take my own life, wrote a note and went to where I planned to end things," he wrote. But before he got the chance, he got a call out of the blue. It was from his childhood crush.
"Somewhere between 5 and 10 seconds before I would have committed suicide, my phone rang,' Walsh wrote. "I checked the caller ID — I couldn't die not knowing. It was a number I didn't recognize, so I picked up, and it was her."
At this point, he and Moore hadn't spoken in about a year, but she said that she just somehow felt like she had to call him at that moment.
"Long story short, she pried, I spilled the beans, and she talked me out of it," he wrote. "I mean she literally said 'What? Don't do that.' And that was that."
Now 10 years later, they're happily married, and Walsh credits Moore with serendipitously saving his life.
"She made me promise to call her the next day, and we hung up," he wrote. "That night I started writing the words which, ten years later, I'd propose with. My first crush called me out of the blue at exactly the right moment to prevent my suicide, and then I married her a decade later."
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Advertisement
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement