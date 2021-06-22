The Bachelorette Cast Just Broke The Rules & Future Casts Should Take Note

While we can't possibly know how involved producers were with this unionizing moment, this trend of teaming up to denounce bad behavior could be a game changer for the series. While Karl was pretty mild, as far as villains go, it does offer the hope that characters like Victoria Larson or Chad Johnson may not be able to take hold of entire seasons so easily, now that future casts have seen that there are more moves available to them. Many fans have hated watching pot-stirrers whose only purpose is drama make it through rose ceremony after rose ceremony, and now, there are a few more cards to play.