Kevin Can F**k Himself Helped Annie Murphy Find Her Anger

“It was really weird to think about because the single camera scenes, even though the content was so heavy and there's so much more angst involved, they were easier to do for me than multicam scenes. In the multicam world, [Allison’s neighbor] Patty and I, we're there to set up the punchlines for the men, to take care of the men, to scold them, feed them, and then go back into the kitchen. We were the spectators, but we were both also so desperate to get in there. We never got to because the writers wanted to stay as true to form as possible with the sitcom that we've grown to know. So, of course, the women aren't going to steal the scene. And of course, we're not going to [get] the funny jokes. We're not there for it. Those were the days that I found most frustrating.”