But Kevin Can F**k HiImself is more than just an expertly crafted deconstruction of the sitcom genre. After the first switch from the more realistic genre back into the sitcom world, there’s something else that stands out: Allison’s desire to play along. A few times in this first episode, Allison makes a sitcom-style joke that gets a lukewarm response from the laugh track. And, while the contrast between the sitcom and drama genres might make you think that Allison is as miserable in the sitcom world as she seems out of it, there’s clearly more to it. Yes, she’s stuck in Kevin’s world and she can’t find a way out, but she’s also trying to fit into it.

