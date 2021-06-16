Why I Quit Being A Professional Astrologer

This line of work demands compassion — it’s expected people will come with challenging questions. But what happens when the tool you’re using to help people ends up being part of the issue? Not everyone is looking for predictions, but it’s hard to avoid hearing them. The practice is full of fatalistic language. I once worked with a client whose confidence had become eroded by what she’d read about herself. She struggled with indecision, and astrology’s penchant for personality analyses had led her to believe she would always be stuck between ideas, never able to commit to anything.