Why I Quit Being A Professional Astrologer

Even now that I’m focusing my energy elsewhere, I still believe astrology can be a supportive tool. I’ve seen proof of that with friends and clients who have gotten what I did out of astrology: Something that helped them feel affirmed, aligned, and validated. I still remember how I felt after my first chart reading in my mid-20s. It was with an astrologer whose work I’d followed for a long time. When I met him one-on-one for a private reading, I was feeling pretty lost. But that reading sparked something within me: I was able to see into myself in a way I hadn’t been able to before. Astrology might not teach you anything you don’t already know about yourself. Instead, it helps you to embrace and appreciate more of who you are — flaws and all. But it’s not quite enough for me to counterbalance the number of people who seem to be trading one anxiety for another here.