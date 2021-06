Refinery29's Natalie Morin and Ariana Romero did some digging and found that both men, in addition to living in San Diego, are very involved in the fitness world and may have come across each other in that space. And as for why they have beef, Morin and Romero found that there was an old photo on Instagram of Menk and a woman snuggling up together, but the two no longer follow one another. She does however follow Clancy. This is pure speculation, but based on Clancy calling out Menk's social media posts, perhaps this has something to do with it.