That Random Bachelorette Premiere Beef Could Be Fitness Bro Drama

The two could have gone from 0 to 100 while just at the cocktail party, but it seems more likely that the two know each other from their shared hometown of San Diego . After all, this has been a Bachelor franchise Thing now: having people on the show who know each other before it airs to stir drama. Remember the pageant queen beef between Hannah Brown and Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor? Or worse, during the last season of The Bachelor when Anna Redman spread the rumor that fellow Chicagoan Brittany Galvin was an escort in their city?