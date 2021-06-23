It’s Weirdly Sexy When Hot White Dudes Cry

Simply, it's a thrill to see a shake-up of typical power dynamics. While it's absolutely not a weakness to cry and show your emotions, the traditional ideal of manhood involves being somewhat above the feelings and concerns of women and children, not beholden to anyone, not in anyone's thrall. No other person should elicit such intense emotions from a man as to unravel them. Fan behavior — as in getting genuinely giddy over something or someone — and thirst are both weirdly coded as not masculine; it’s something teenage girls do, not serious men. So to see a man constantly on the verge of tears because he's unabashedly pining for someone? That's hot. He should be pining. He should be gushing in his diary about how amazing his love interest is.