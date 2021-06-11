I’m Addicted To Emojis. Help?

As you can likely tell, the primary way I've enjoyed using emojis over the past year is as reactions to messages I receive. It's why I can't stand using Gchat and why if you are a friend of mine who does not have an iPhone, you've gotten a lot of "Loved an image" texts from me — that's your problem, not mine. When I ask Janzer why she thinks this specific feature, which was added on Slack way back in 2015, has recently come to seem so invaluable, she mentions communication clutter. "If you're using email, it's very common for people to reply-all. So, you could send an announcement, and then come the replies-all saying, 'Got it,' 'saw it,'" she says, laughing. "Not everybody needed to get that reply-all. It takes away people's attention, it's distracting. Emojis provide a really lightweight way to tell the sender that they saw it or that they acknowledge it without disrupting everyone else."