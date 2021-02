The Only Thing Worse Than The Laugh-Cry Emoji Is Worrying About The Laugh-Cry Emoji

Tension between millennials and Gen Z has been growing since the “ OK Boomer ” days, when everyone over 25 realized that a new generation of people were finding their voice — and using it to make fun of them. Millennials had grown used to being the young dish du jour, self-satisfiedly smiling when Boomers asked them about “The Facebook,” confident that nobody even remembered that Generation X had ever existed. In their time, millennials were powerful — known for killing whole industries by their sheer devotion to Starbucks and avocado toast. They created aesthetics on Instagram and ran circles of discourse on Tumblr. Then Gen Z came along, with TikTok to call their own. Ever since, it’s been this cohort who have been authoring a new culture and pop-cultural language to speak among themselves. And they’re using every emoji in the rainbow, rather than just relying on a few outdated options.