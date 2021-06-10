The Birth Of Troian Bellisario’s Second Child Sounds Wild, To Say The Least

On the way to the Cedars-Sinai, Bellisario was actually in active labor, and things came to a literal head while parked right in front of the hospital entrance — Adams had to help her deliver their child while the hospital’s security guard watched. Fortunately, things went well with the labor; the frenzied three-minute ordeal led to Elliot’s safe delivery. A month after the experience, her parents are still marveling over the process and have ultimately grown closer because of it. After all, surviving chaos is kind of their thing.