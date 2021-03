Meghan Markle’s Suits Husband Has Some Strong Words For Her Haters

The internet is buzzing with excitement over the upcoming sit-down interview between Meghan, Harry, and Oprah, and for good reason; the conversation will see the former royals giving an unfiltered account of their time as members of the Royal Family for the very first time. Sneak peeks at the CBS special hint at a host of heartbreaking revelations about their past, especially on Meghan’s end, which many people have unfortunately responded to with online hate and vitriol. The negativity only increased after The Times published a story alleging that Meghan had bullied several of her royal aides while working in what she's since called "The Firm." Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that it would be investigating the matter further