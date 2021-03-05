Meghan Markle’s Suits Husband Has Some Strong Words For Her Haters

As the world anticipates the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the former Duchess of Sussex can rest easy knowing that she has another important person in her corner: her TV husband, Patrick J. Adams.
The internet is buzzing with excitement over the upcoming sit-down interview between Meghan, Harry, and Oprah, and for good reason; the conversation will see the former royals giving an unfiltered account of their time as members of the Royal Family for the very first time. Sneak peeks at the CBS special hint at a host of heartbreaking revelations about their past, especially on Meghan’s end, which many people have unfortunately responded to with online hate and vitriol. The negativity only increased after The Times published a story alleging that Meghan had bullied several of her royal aides while working in what she's since called "The Firm." Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that it would be investigating the matter further.
In the midst of all of this drama, Meghan’s Suits co-star is speaking up online in support of her and calling out the Royal Family for not doing the same.
She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021
"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits,” tweeted Adams (who played Meghan’s TV husband Michael Ross on the USA law drama) on Friday, March 5. “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”
“She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear,” he continued. “Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.”
Adams went on to note the consistently bad press that Meghan received after joining the Royal Family, calling it “racist” and “clickbaiting vitriol.” He also shared his disappointment that the tabloid abuse didn’t let up even when Meghan was pregnant or after she gave birth to Archie in 2019 — in fact, things only got worse. The experience was so harrowing for the Sussexes that it played a huge part in their monumental decision to step back from their official roles as members of the Royal Family.
The split has only strained the relationship further. As more rumors swirl around the spouses, Meghan believes that the Royal Family is directly involved in "perpetuating falsehoods" about her instead of protecting her, and Adams is inclined to agree.
IMO, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency.— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021
"It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, whose newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health," wrote Adams online.
"Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment," he concluded. "My friend Meghan is way out of your league."
It's always nice to have someone on your team, but from the looks of the latest teaser from Sunday's interview, Meghan isn't holding back either. A new clip from the forthcoming special shows the former royal admitting that she had once been limited from talking openly about her experience by handlers, but no longer — she's ready to talk now.
“As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I’m ready to talk'," Meghan tells Oprah in the clip. "To be able to just make a choice on your own. And just to be able to speak for yourself.”
Meghan will get to tell her side of the story on Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special, set to air on CBS this Sunday, March 7.