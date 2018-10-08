Troian Bellisario Surprises With Announcement: She's Got A New Baby Girl

There’s a new addition to the Pretty Little Liars squad, and this is one is very little. Troian Bellisario, who played Spencer Hastings on the beloved teen mystery series, announced the birth of her new baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams. It’s the couple’s first child and unlike her character, Bellisario managed to keep her pregnancy and delivery a total secret, until she welcomed the newest addition on Instagram.
“I cannot express how grateful I am,” she writes in a caption, along with a photo of her tiny newborn. Bellisario goes on to thank the people in her life for keeping the pregnancy a secret, and keeping her “growing family safe.” Her shoutout to her husband is especially adorable: “To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth.”
Advertisement
Adams himself gushes over their new daughter — he reposted the same image that Bellisario posted, with a similarly cute message. “The world just got 8lbs heavier,” he wrote. “Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment.” He also thanked his family and friends for keeping the pregnancy a secret.
Bellisario and Adams didn’t reveal the name of their baby girl, but frankly, we’re just happy to coo over that photo they posted. Both of them took a moment to acknowledge the huge responsibility they have in raising their daughter into a strong, confident woman. “We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear,” wrote Adams. Bellisario agrees: “I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother [sic] To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.”
View this post on Instagram
I cannot express how grateful I am. To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy. To our tribe for expanding with grace and exponential amounts of love. To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives. I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.
Correction: This article previously incorrectly identified Patrick J. Adams as Patrick J. Wilson.
Advertisement