Troian Bellisario Surprises With Announcement: She's Got A New Baby Girl

Bellisario and Adams didn’t reveal the name of their baby girl, but frankly, we’re just happy to coo over that photo they posted. Both of them took a moment to acknowledge the huge responsibility they have in raising their daughter into a strong, confident woman. “We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear,” wrote Adams. Bellisario agrees: “I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother [sic] To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.”