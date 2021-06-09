“The one thing I definitely consciously brought from Sex Education was [the idea of] wearing your heart on your sleeve and letting emotions feel grounded and real,” Herron said. But how do you ground a series about a time-traveling god defying the lords of time? The director points to the Marvel series’ quieter scenes, moments in which two characters are just talking, and not fighting, astral projecting, or conjuring. “In the second episode, Mobius and Loki have a conversation, and it is kind of almost like two friends talking about religion and what they believe in. It's about always trying to find the emotional truth between the characters.”

