A Guide To The Many Faces Of Loki

First things first: the God of Mischief himself. Loki takes place after Avengers: Endgame , picking up when the Loki from 2012 escaped S.H.I.E.L.D. custody with the Tesseract. In other words: This is not the same Loki who died in Avengers: Infinity War; this one is still a power-hungry, bitter trickster who less than 24-hours ago was dead-set on ruling Earth. And he thought he got away, but it turns out there are powers that be that don't take too kindly to his messing with the timeline.