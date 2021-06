Sophie Turner Wore Designer Gym Shorts With This Summer’s Top Bikini Style

As the temperatures rise to the 100s in some parts of the country, more and more celebrities are stripping down to the bare minimum, with A-listers like Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion turning to their bikini drawers for sartorial solace from the heat. At the end of May, the “Truth Hurts” singer was photographed outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles wearing a blue, crochet bikini top, which she styled with baggy, ripped jeans and Nike sneakers . Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion posted photos of herself from a recent vacation on Instagram, wearing a blue string bikini with Tarzan-style bottoms Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian have, too, been frequenting the skimpy swimsuit style.