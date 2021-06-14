Why Does Everyone Talk Like They’re In A Cult?

The voice behind the account is Heather Hoffman, a blue-eyed 20-something with a look that reads part beauty influencer, part religious prophet—picture ornate gold piercings and appropriative face jewels, juxtaposed with eyelash extensions and trendy tie-dye bralettes. Heather’s ultra-produced images, featuring rainbow lens flares and jewel-tone lotus flowers, accompany affirmations just vague enough to sound profound: “As you advance, you assist the collective.” “Choose to be ‘in peace’ In order: to experience peace.” “Dimensions: are Universal Constants which are separated by maintaining an individual constant vibration—It is us, who change in frequency.” (Her punctuation alone is a cosmic mystery.) In one IGTV video, Heather lounges before a mandala tapestry sermonizing that COVID-19 was caused by government “fear propaganda” and that protecting yourself means “deactivating” your “matrix grid of fear” so as not to pollute the “divine order.” Heather attests she has been reincarnated precisely to cure us lowly humans of such ailments through her ability to access “Source” (God) and other spiritual “realms” available only to her, since everyone else has fallen victim to a “program.” To tap into her transcendent knowhow, just sign up for one of her online programs, like the “Cellular Activation Course—Upgrade Your DNA” for $144.44, or, for her most exclusive wisdom, pony up $4,444 for private coaching.