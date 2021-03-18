Rae Dunn Didn’t Mean To Start A Cult

It’s hard to say whether or not Rae Dunn, the brand, will be a cog in the hype machine forever. But Dunn, the artist, says she’ll continue to create her iconic pottery for as long as people keep wanting to buy it — however, she’s always had other artistic outlets that she’s open to exploring. Currently, she’s working on a new line of jewelry and a line of pet products, both of which will come out this summer. While it’s too early to say whether they’ll have the same level of hype as her ceramics, Dunn isn’t worried. “I know that there’s a lot of negative stuff that goes on out there, and that makes me really sad. But I love that people connect to my work, and it connects them to other people, and it brings them joy and happiness,” Dunn says. “I’m not trying to be something fancy or different. My work is me.”