Gina Rodriguez has become one of Netflix’s biggest utility players. In 2019, she led horny, delightful rom-com Someone Great (which thrives off its friendships more than any single romance) and kicked off her run as animated master thief Carmen Sandiego . Rodriguez has also spent the last three years as a Big Mouth voice and even did a little narration for criminally underrated holiday series Dash & Lily . On Friday, June 11, the phenom adds to her Netflix oeuvre Awake, a sci-fi flick that mixes apocalyptic storytelling with family drama.