Gina Rodriguez has become one of Netflix’s biggest utility players. In 2019, she led horny, delightful rom-com Someone Great (which thrives off its friendships more than any single romance) and kicked off her run as animated master thief Carmen Sandiego. Rodriguez has also spent the last three years as a Big Mouth voice and even did a little narration for criminally underrated holiday series Dash & Lily. On Friday, June 11, the phenom adds to her Netflix oeuvre Awake, a sci-fi flick that mixes apocalyptic storytelling with family drama.
For those who were turned off by Rodriguez's string of controversies and aren’t hungry for more of her content, there are a handful of other new projects for you to stream. Leading the pack is the return of Lupin, the sleek French-language caper led by rising star Omar Sy. There is also a very Food Network-y docuseries, along with foreign-language offerings in multiple flavors.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.