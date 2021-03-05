Merci, Netflix! Lupin Is Coming Back Sooner Than You Think

Note: This article contains spoilers for Lupin.
Normally, ripping through a delicious new TV show means having to contend with an especially cruel hangover: the yearish-long wait to see what happens next. But just like its sly titular character, Netflix’s sleeper hit Lupin has a surprise up its sleeve.
On Friday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Part 2 of the French heist show and announced that the next five episodes will premiere later this summer.
Lupin tells the story of Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a French-Senegalese man who lives a double life as a successful con artist. Inspired by author Maurice Leblanc's popular French fictional character Arsène Lupin, Assane is a "gentleman thief" who levels up from casual heists to revenge plot as he works to fight an injustice that occurred decades before.
The trailer for the second installment seems to pick up right where we left off (a torturously emotional cliffhanger). Now that Pelligrini has Assane's son in his clutches and plans to use him as bait, his father has no choice but go embark on a Taken-esque mission to save him. Now that the people he loves most are involved, it seems Assane might have to leave the "gentleman" at the door.
Watch the trailer for Lupin Part 2, coming to Netflix this summer.
This isn’t a game anymore. Lupin Part 2 coming ... soon pic.twitter.com/fHQAdIj2Gj— Netflix (@netflix) March 5, 2021