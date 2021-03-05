If you watched the Golden Globes this past Sunday, you may have noticed a few scribbles on the hands of hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. The tiny scrawl of messaging was a nod to the former’s new Netflix movie Moxie, which debuted earlier this week. Moxie — which features the likes of Josie Totah and After franchise star Josephine Langford — tells the story of a fictional group of teen girls who start a revolution at their California high school. Moxie is based on a 2015 YA novel of the same name.
Although Moxie is the only new Netflix project that got subliminal international publicity from two comedy giants, it’s not the streamer’s sole exciting new release right now. On Friday, March 5, Netflix debuts Sentinelle, a woman-led action thriller. This week you’ll also find a twisty and deadly true crime docuseries, a rap biopic, and an unexpected addition to the Pacific Rim series.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.