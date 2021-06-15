This Is How We Juneteenth

For many Black people, Juneteenth used to be one of those things we would try to explain to other people, without really being able to explain it. Like Homecoming and Freaknik, you just have to be there. It’s family BBQs with play cousins at the park, Uncle’s grilling sandals, and Auntie’s two steps you ‘don’t know nothing about.’ In the weeks leading up to America’s ‘freedom’ on July 4th, this one is ours.