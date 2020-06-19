Virtual Events To Help You Take Part In Juneteenth Festivities

Today is Juneteenth, a holiday long-celebrated among Black Americans that commemorates the liberation of the last enslaved Black people of the South. In our times, it's a day to honor their continued liberation.
If you're not Black, today is a good day to send money to every Venmo or CashApp handle we see that belongs to a Black person. Today is a day to watch some documentaries and read some books. Today is a day to find a Black-owned business to redirect our regular wine or coffee or book purchases to. And most importantly — if you're able — today is a day to join in on some of the actions taking place in the streets because Juneteenth doesn't just celebrate the 19th-century freedom of Black Americans, it's also a promise to continuously fight for their liberation.
Alternatively, there are also plenty of virtual events that you can join to either celebrate or fight for Black liberation. As follows, here are some virtual events you can join and celebrate Juneteenth.
Club Quarantine is having a party tonight. Starting at 9 p.m. attendants will be joined by Yves Tumor, Bliptor, and Crystalmess along with performances by Kasper the Queer Ghost. The event will raise money for the Indigenous Youth Outreach program and the Prisoner Emergency Support Fund.
Juneteenth Cookout Takeover: Dozens of Black food bloggers gathered online in a virtual potluck, sharing recipes to help celebrate the holiday. Today, each of these bloggers will take to YouTube and Instagram to showcase their recipes.
Step Afrika, one of the most celebrated Black dance companies in the world, will commemorate the holiday with a special, "Step Afrika! Juneteenth Celebration," a dance performance filmed all over Washington, D.C. that will be streamed on Youtube and Facebook live at 8 p.m. EST.
Juneteenth: A Celebration of Resilience: All weekend, the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture is hosting a Juneteenth celebration that brings the museum to you with a performance of "Lift Every Voice And Sing" by Rochelle Rice, a workshop on how to trace your ancestors, and more.
