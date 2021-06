Balenciaga’s Latest Runway Show Featured Gucci Accessories & Heeled Crocs

A mix of iconic Gucci accessories, including the Jackie 1961 bag , and new Balenciaga creations, intertwining double-G and double-B logos on a wide variety of hats, scarves, and leather goods, appeared on the runway. Gvasalia also brought back graffiti art of collections past, writing “This is not a Gucci bag” on a monogrammed tote, which will hit stores in November. Like Gucci's Aria, the hacking in this collection is not a collaboration but rather a criticism of “authenticity, counterfeiting, and appropriation within the fashion industry,” according to Gvasalia’s show notes.