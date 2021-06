How Is Bobby Flay’s New Cat Food? Two Very Picky Cats Tell All

Before trying Made by Nacho, my kitties had been eating Fancy Feast's minced chicken feast in gravy for senior cats. I know, I know, Fancy Feast is often referred to as the McDonald's of cat food, but I've given them so much of the high-end stuff, and nothing hits quite like this. Franny and Zooey love it, and honestly, how can I blame them? McDonald's is really good! My girls are particular about the shape and texture of their food. If you put pâté in front of them, they literally turn their noses up at it. If the meat in their food is shredded, they dramatically smack their lips and tongue in order to show me just how difficult the tendrils are to swallow. I think the main reason they love this specific Fancy Feast formula is that the chicken pieces are quite small and suspended in gravy, making them easy to slurp up. And what I like about it is that this food is specifically crafted for cats over the age of seven — plus, my vet said Fancy Feast isn't actually that bad so please don't cat-mom-shame me for this choice. I'm doing the best I can. Still, I have no idea where the meat in this wet food is coming from and the senior formula is actually weirdly hard to find. I recently got a notification from Chewy that my autoship of the product had been discontinued because it was out of stock and it sent me into an absolute spiral. Good thing, I had Made by Nacho.