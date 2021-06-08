How Is Bobby Flay’s New Cat Food? Two Very Picky Cats Tell All

On day two, I tried the cats out on the beef recipe. They went nuts for this one, which shocked me because I don't think they'd ever had beef before. Both cats devoured the pouches I had poured into their bowls. I was thrilled, but the triumphant feeling was short-lived because Zooey promptly threw all the beef formula up on the living room floor. Lest you think this is an indictment of the food, I want to make clear, it was really all my fault. Despite having devoted dozens of hours of my life to reading about cat food, I didn't read the instructions on how to properly introduce your cats to Made by Nacho. As all mothers likely know, when your darling babies are crying out in hunger, a sense of urgency takes over and you just throw the food at them. That's how mothering works, right?