All The States That Have Plastic Bag Bans

In March 2019, New York State lawmakers passed a statewide ban on most types of single-use plastic bags from retail sales as part of the state's budget bills . The ban, which went into effect on March 1, 2020, prohibits stores from giving single-use plastic bags to customers, according to the New York Times . The ban does not, however, stop restaurants from using single-use plastic bags for deliveries or ban deli meat-wrapping, garments bags, newspaper bags, or trash/recycling bags bought in bulk. Retailers can now choose to pay a 5-cent fee in order to provide paper bags for customers. These fees will go to the state's Environmental Protection Fund and to supplying consumers with reusable bags. Because Hawaii's plastic bag bans were enacted by individual counties, New York's was technically the second statewide plastic bag ban in the United States.