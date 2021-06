Are You Feeling Major Adult Swim Nostalgia Right Now? You’re Not Alone

TikTok creators are having fun trying to top each other in filming the most Adult Swim-like bumper, and consumers are having a blast watching along. The trend satisfies a very specific craving for niche 2000s/2010s nostalgia — although it's worth noting that Adult Swim is still running, and plays bumps every night (you can check out best of compilations on YouTube too). In fact, the channel has even posted their own take on the trend to their TikTok page , urging creators to "keep it going."