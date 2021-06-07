Are You Feeling Major Adult Swim Nostalgia Right Now? You’re Not Alone

For those of you who aren't familiar, Adult Swim is Cartoon Network's late-night programming that focuses on teen- and adult-friendly content, home to classics including Family Guy, King Of The Hill, Squidbillies, Cowboy Bepop, and Robot Chicken. During Adult Swim's programming block (AS content run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.), short clips called bumpers or bumps air between commercial breaks and TV shows. Bumps are meant to signal to viewers that the program is about to start once again.