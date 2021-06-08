"[Greg] stood out to me because he didn’t try to be anything but who he was. That’s so important to me. He was so nervous. They didn’t show it, but he actually even swears when he comes out of the limo because he’s so scared. I just loved that. He was just owning it," Katie told Refinery29 in a recent interview. "He was like, ‘I’m not going to try and act like I’m not scared. Because I’m so scared.’ I thought it was really endearing and I really wanted him to open up. So he got the first impression rose." She said she also kept all the gifts she was given on the show, including the pasta necklace.