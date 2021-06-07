Watch Simone Biles Defy Gravity & Break Another Major Record

On Sunday, Biles made history once again by becoming the first American woman to win seven national women’s all-around titles at the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, TX. During the competition, which comes just before the July Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Biles came in first on the vault, balance beam, and floor. Her routine was set to a song from Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift and included a "never-been-done-before" move which she called "The Biles."