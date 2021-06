Watch Simone Biles Defy Gravity & Break Another Major Record

This record comes just two weeks after Biles successfully executed the Yurchenko double pike at the 2021 U.S. Classic — and became the first woman in the history of gymnastics to do it in competition. Despite not showcasing the Yurchenko this time around, she’s expected to incorporate it somewhere in one of her many Tokyo Olympics routines. The US Olympic team trials are scheduled for June 24-27 in St. Louis, and the Tokyo Olympics begin in late July.