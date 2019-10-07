We live in a world where we tend to throw around the word ‘badass’ somewhat casually. But the true mark of badassery is having something officially named after you — be it a park bench, memorial theater, or a fancy gymnastics move. Simone Biles, 22, just moved into that terrific territory, as she performed at the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany this weekend.
USA Gymnastics announced on Twitter that her triple-double — a windy move involving a double backflip and three twists — would be officially dubbed the “Biles II.” This came after Biles successfully landed a triple-double during her floor routine and a double-double-dismount on the balance beam at the competition.
The Federation of International Gymnastics needs to give approval before the Biles II move is officially named after her, Good Morning America reports.
Introducing the 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐈. #Stuttgart2019 | @Simone_Biles pic.twitter.com/AYIDZwCmAJ— Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 5, 2019
Biles has a history of breaking records. CNN reports that the famed gymnast already has multiple moves named after her. One is a floor move and the other is on a vault. GMA notes she has another eponymous move on the balance beam. She became the first ever female gymnast to land a clean triple-double at the USA Gymnastics Championship back in August. Don’t forget at the 2016 Olympics, she was part of the “final five” team that brought home gold.
Although it sounds like Biles is nothing short of a “superstar” gymnast, she doesn’t like to use that term, she revealed last week during a press conference right before the big competition, officially called the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.
“If I were to label myself as a superstar, it would bring more expectations on me and I would feel pressured — more in the limelight,” she said, according to People Magazine. “I try to represent Simone… not ‘Simone Biles’ whenever I go out there, because at the end of the day, I’m still a human being before I’m ‘Simone Biles, the superstar.’”
