Simone Biles is perfection. The Olympic gymnast has had our hearts for years. She was part of the “final five” gold-medal winning team at the 2016 Olympics. And she hasn’t lost her touch. On Sunday at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Biles, 22, made history as the first woman to land a clean triple-double — which involves two flips and three twists in the air — cleanly in competition in her floor routine (only two men in the world have successfully done the move, The Washington Post reported). People were in awe, and the Internet was on fire with praise for Biles. Even Dictionary.com weighed in on the dazzling athletic feat, tweeting the video of Biles, along with the definition of “flawless.”
Advertisement
Flawless: having no discernible blemishes or shortcomings; perfect.https://t.co/DqO9c8CfBw https://t.co/p2UZbYGUrY— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) August 12, 2019
Biles had attempted the the triple-double earlier in the competition on Friday, but needed to use her hands when she landed to keep from falling down. When she landed the cyclone-like move just two days later, she was thrilled. “I’m just happy that I landed it,” Biles said after the sticking the landing, according to The Washington Post. “After Night one, my confidence got shot down, so I was really worried about it going into today. That’s all I could worry about.”
Earlier in the competition, she performed a historic double-double dismount from the balance beam. She was the first person to ever attempt and land the tricky move.
💥 WAIT FOR IT 💥@Simone_Biles is the first person in history to perform this dismount and 👏 SHE 👏 NAILED 👏 IT. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/l7vVInxMJv— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2019
Biles ultimately won the all-around title at the championships for the sixth consecutive year, Deadspin reported. She said that the crowd cheering her on and the momentum she gained from landing her impressive balance beam move made it possible for her to complete the historic triple-double, according to ESPNW.
"I feel like you carry that momentum through the entire meet," Biles said, according to ESPNW. "The other day, I was doing angry gymnastics, and I was just really upset. Then today, it was just like back to normal and happy."
Advertisement