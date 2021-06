Dua Lipa Paired A Zebra Bikini With A Cowboy Hat In Her “Love Again” Music Video

The singer took to Instagram following the video’s release to thank her team, tagging her longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco, who has been crafting one hell of a wardrobe for Lipa throughout award season — see: her Cher-inspired butterfly Versace looks from the Grammys — as well as her press tour for Future Nostalgia. “Thank you to my gang for always pullin’ through,” she captioned a clip from the music video . “We shot this video in the midst of our Brits rehearsals and prep. Learnt the choreo in 45 mins, kept adding outfits mid shoot, but we did the damn thaaaang!! Thank you.” Posocco, too, posted the clip on Instagram, though his caption was more to the point, using only the cowboy emoji. ‘Nuff said.