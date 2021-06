Kosas Is Now 20% Off — Score All The Clean Beauty You Need For Sparkling Summer Skin

A chorus of Refinery29 writers has sung the brand’s praises since it launched in 2014. Beauty editor Thatiana Diaz described her armpits as “brighter, smoother, [and] non-stinky” after using the chemistry AHA serum deodorant for a week straight, and deputy beauty editor Rachel Krause found the only two brow products she’ll ever need in the brand’s Air Brow and Brow Gel pencil combination . And don’t get us started on Lipfuel — readers frantically carted up the hydrating hyaluronic lip balm in the hundreds after market editor Liz Buxton gave it her seal of approval in our monthly roundups of MVPs (most valuable products)