Welcome To The Wuniverse: How Michelle Wu Became Gen Z’s Favorite Politician

“There’s a long history of scapegoating and otherizing the Asian-American community in this country, from the Chinese Exclusion Act to the internment of Japanese Americans, to many race-based hate crimes over many decades,” Wu says. “Some of my most visceral childhood memories are of strangers coming up to my family and me and yelling slurs or making racist sounds, simply because of the way we looked,” she continues. “Conversations in my family afterwards were always about brushing it off, ignoring it, trying not to stick out, just keeping your head down and working harder. But that perpetuates the invisibility of Asian Americans. I think in this moment, we are recognizing how interconnected all of our communities are and that the ongoing reminders of how Black Americans experience our systems of public safety and law enforcement, of how vulnerable we all are, especially when we're pitted against each other, should be the catalyst to build community and to make sure that we are standing together to end racism.”